Die Welt: EC led by von der Leyen to change approach to V4 countries

The European Commission headed by Usula von der Leyen wants to change its policy towards the Visegrad Four countries, comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, the German daily Die Welt wrote on Thursday.

Mrs von der Leyen said that while she wants to be uncompromising in questions concerning the rule of law, she also wants to lead a structured dialogue based on mutual respect aimed at diffusing tensions within the European Union.

According to die Welt, the European Commission is unlikely to propose the mandatory migrant-sharing quotas, which have deeply divided the Visegrad Four countries and the other EU member states.

That, it says, could make the Visagrad Four countries more willing to make compromises concerning future EU budget or climate policy.