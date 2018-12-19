Developer Amádeus fights to keep no-tender Prague Dejvice railway land deal

Property developer Amádeus Real has refused without explanation to cancel a controversial no-tender contract with the Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) on the future sale of land connected to a railway station in Prague 6.

In early December, the head of the state organisation said the contract had been concluded prematurely and should be cancelled by mutual agreement at no cost to either side. The Czech news agency ČTK reports that Amádeus Real sent a brief letter rejecting the proposal.

The purchase agreement, signed by previous management at the Railway Infrastructure Administration, calls for the future sale of land at the rail station Praha-Dejvice nádraží to Amádeus Real by 2030 at the latest.

The land is reportedly key to current plans to develop a rail route from Prague to Kladno, in western Bohemia. The Administration wants to build a tunnel under the Prague 6 station to the metro station Nádraží Veleslavín.