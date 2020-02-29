Desert dust brings “yellow snow” to Central Europe

People in western Bohemia witnessed an unexpected phenomenon at the weekend in the form of yellow snow.
The strange phenomenon was confirmed by the local meteorological office which said the unexpected yellow tinge was due to sand-laden wind from the Sahara desert.
Eyewitnesses said yellow-tinged snow was to be seen in the course of Saturday morning.
