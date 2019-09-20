Deputy PM says interference from president in PM’s favour would be inappropriate

Daniela Lazarová
20-09-2019
Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček has said that any move by the president to halt the possible prosecution of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš would be inappropriate interference in the work of the judiciary and would violate the principle that all citizens are equal before the law.

He did not comment on how the Social Democrats, a junior partner in the governing coalition, would respond to such a development.

Justice Minister Marie Benešová refused to comment on the president’s words or speculate about the possibility of such a thing happening.

