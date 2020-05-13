Deputy ombudswoman: Children with special needs should also be able to return to school this year

Children with physical or mental impairments should have the same chance to attend classes in their respective schools as other students, according to Deputy Ombudswoman Monika Šimůnková.

Thus far the government plan for the reopening of schools counts on special needs schools to remain closed until the end of this academic year, but ordinary primary schools to begin reopening from May 25.

Ms Šimůnková has sent a letter to the Minister of Education Robert Plaga and Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, saying that this is in violation of education legislation and asking them to reconsider their timelines for re-opening.