Deputy minister: School closures and ban on gatherings to last at least month

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula says school closures and a Czech government ban on gatherings of 100 people or more will remain in place for at least a month. Speaking to the DVTV video site, he said after that period officials would reassess the necessity of the measures aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Prymula said that the number infected with Covid-19 was likely to reach the hundreds by the end of this week, adding that the compulsory wearing of surgical masks could be introduced if the situation did not improve.

At 9 am on Wednesday the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Czech Republic had reached 64. Almost 1,400 people had been tested for the Covid-19 disease by that time.