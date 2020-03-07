Dental Chamber issues special guidelines over coronavirus

The work of Czech dentists is being complicated by a shortage of facemasks and in particular respirators and the Czech Dental Chamber has now issued special guidelines in view of the coronavirus situation, Právo reported on Saturday. Dentists have been advised that unless there is an acute need they should not treat patients who have returned from Italy and should reschedule such appointments.

The Dental Chamber also says that its members who do not have state of the art equipment and respirators ought to extract teeth that are placing patients’ lives in danger rather than trying to repair them.