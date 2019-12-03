Deník N: Pirate Party asks European Commission to reconsider classified status of audit on PM’s conflict of interest

The Pirate Party has asked the European Commission to reconsider the classified status of the audit which has allegedly found Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to be in a conflict of interest over EU subsidies paid to the Agrofert holding he founded and placed in a trust fund two years ago, Deník N’s news site reported on Tuesday. The chairman of the Pirates Ivan Bartoš also said that Prague City Hall, which is currently led by a mayor from the Pirate Party, has commissioned a legal opinion on the consequences of publicising the European Commission audit.