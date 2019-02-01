Demolition of Prague’s brutalist-style Transgas building to proceed

The demolition of the Transgas building behind the National Museum in Prague will proceed as no formal appeal to save the brutalist-style complex was received.
Conservationists and architects had tried to save the Transgas building by having it declared a cultural heritage site. Others consider it an ugly yet otherwise unremarkable building typical of the late seventies.
Current owner HB Reavis plans to construct a new administrative centre on the site a couple hundred metres from Wenceslas Square, as well as to free up some space for public use.
