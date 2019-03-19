Demolition of Prague Brutalist building to start within weeks

Demolition work will begin on the Prague centre Transgas building at the turn of March and April, a representative of the company that owns it said. Campaigners had fought in vain to preserve the Brutalist structure, which is located between the National Museum and Czech Radio. The demolition work will last for several months.
The owners of Transgas said last month that they were planning to either sell the building or the empty site that remains after its demolition, depending on how soon they could complete a sale.
