Demagog.cz to help Facebook identify false information on social network

Czech fact-checking website Demagog.cz is set to team up with Facebook in identifying false information, hoaxes and manipulations spread over the social network, Denik N’s website wrote on Wednesday. In practice, this will mean that those involved in the Demagog.cz project will evaluate information that is being spread on social media, research if it is correct, and, if necessary, add a description highlighting where it is false.

According to the coordinator of the project Petr Gongala, completely false information could also be completely prevented from showing up in the feeds of users.

Demagog.cz will join the international press agency AFP, which has alreay been involved in this activity since the begining of the year.