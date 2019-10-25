Deloitte: Prague rental rates have risen nearly 50 pct since mid-2014

Average monthly rents in Prague have increased nearly 50 percent in five years to CZK 307 per square metre, with an average annual growth rate of 7.3 percent, according to analysis by the consultancy Deloitte.
According to Deloitte, which compared advertised prices and actual transaction prices as recorded by the cadastral office since mid-2014, the greatest year-on-year increase came in 2017, when average rents rose by 12.5 percent.
The most expensive Prague districts in which to rent are those of Josefov, Malá Strana, Staré Město and Nové Město. The cheapest are Šeberov, Benice and Kolovraty.
