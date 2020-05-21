Deliveries of Škoda Octavia suspended due to software problem

The Škoda Auto carmaker has suspended deliveries of its Octavia models due to a malfunctioning eCall software. The system for activating emergency services is mandatory in all cars sold in the EU since the end of March 2018.

Deliveries of the latest generation Golf, which has the same technical base as Octavia, have also been halted.

According to the Škoda Auto spokesperson, Pavel Jína, the company is currently working to fix the problem and will announce next steps as soon as possible. Some reports say that a software update to fix the issue won’t be available until the third week of June.