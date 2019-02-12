Defence Ministry wants greater powers in defending cyber-security

The Defence Ministry wants greater powers in defending the country’s infrastructure against cyber attacks, the news site idnes reported.

Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar has prepared an amendment to the law on military intelligence which would allow military experts to trace and pre-empt cyber strikes effectively.

A similar proposal was rejected by Parliament earlier due to concerns regarding invasion of people’s privacy.

Minister Metnar argued that at a time when the functioning of the state depends on computer networks it is essential to protect hospitals, nuclear power stations, banking systems and other key institutions effectively.

The proposed amendment is to be debated in government in the coming days.