Defence Ministry to purchase new Ceasar howitzers for CZK 6 billion

The Czech Ministry of Defence is planning to buy 52 Ceasar self-propelled howitzers from French manufacturer Nexter Systems in a CZK 6 billion deal, Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar has announced. Nexter has already been approached and it is hoped that a contract will be signed by the end of 2020.

Once purchased, the army will move its current howitzers, DANA, into its reserves with no plans to sell these on.

The Czech Army is currently undergoing a long-term modernisation and the government is increasing annual spending to match the agreed NATO 2 percent threshold for defence expenditure. Mr Metnar said the Ceasar howitzers came out best in terms of army needs suitability and price.