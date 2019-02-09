Defence Ministry staff ordered to delete Huawei app from phones

The Czech Ministry of Defence has ordered employees to remove the AirWatch app from service mobile phones made by China’s Huawei, iRozhlas. reported. It is the first step taken by the ministry following a alert from the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency over the potential danger of using Huawei products.
The Chinese telecoms giant has threatened to take the Czech Republic to court if cyber watchdog agency does not rescind the warning.
Some 160 organisations comprising the country’s critical infrastructure have been ordered to review their usage of software and hardware made by Huawei and another Chinese company, ZTE.
