Defence Ministry selling pre-WWII bunkers to military clubs, private bidders

The Ministry of Defense has been gradually getting rid of the pre-World War II era bunkers, Czech Television reports.
While some have been transferred free of charge to municipalities and military clubs, others are being sold through brokers. In no buyer comes forward, they are put up for auction.
The Ministry has already transferred or disposed of about 1,400 bunkers and 90 heavily fortified sites, according to Czech Television.
