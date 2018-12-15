Defence Ministry launches CZK 50 bn tender for 210 armoured infantry vehicles

The Department of Defence has officially begun a tender for the delivery of 210 armoured infantry vehicles at a projected cost of more than 50 billion crowns, the largest public contract in modern Czech history.

Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar (for ANO) is due to brief the cabinet about the candidates on Monday and then ask four selected companies to submit their bids.

Four European manufacturers are expected to take part in the tender process: BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), PSM and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

To bid, a significant part of the production and servicing must take place in conjunction with VOP CZ, a Czech state enterprise run by the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry hopes to sign a contract in August 2019.