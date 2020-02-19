Defence minister reaffirms vow to reach 2 percent NATO GDP spending cap by 2024

Czech Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar has reaffirmed his country’s promise to reach the 2 percent of GDP defence spending threshold agreed during the 2014 NATO Summit in Wales.

The ability of the Czech Republic to stay true to the pledge was recently questioned by Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Jan Hamáček, who said the country would either have to enact major changes to its budget or a serious debate on the state’s sources of income would have to take place.

In an interview with Czech Television on Tuesday evening, Mr Metnar said that he had no idea how the deputy premier came to this conclusion and stressed that no other government ministers had brought up the point. He said he is counting on the Czech Republic to reach the 2 percent threshold by 2024.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš the Czech Republic could contribute 2 percent of GDP to defence by 2024 “if all goes according to plan” and there is “stable economic growth”