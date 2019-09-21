Defence Minister: army contract for US helicopters to be signed by end of year

The Czech Army’s contract for a supply of 12 military helicopters from US maker Bell should by signed by the end of the year. The Minister of Defence, Lubomír Metnar, made the announcement on Saturday at the NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show in Mošnov Ostrava.

The deal priced at 14.5 billion crowns includes eight utility Venom helicopters and four attack Viper helicopters. The US producer Bell should supply them in 2023. Mr. Metnar said the ministry was in the phase of finalising the contract.