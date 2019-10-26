Deer Moat opens to public

Prague Castle has opened the otherwise inaccessible Deer Moat to the public in connection with the celebrations of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th. The Deer Moat is open to the public from 10am until 3pm at the weekend.

It will be made accessible to visitors one more time this year on November 16 -17, on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.

The Deer Moat has been completely closed to visitors this year, as have the Castle’s Southern Gardens due to reconstruction work.