Decision on financing of new nuclear reactors expected by end-year

A decision on the means of financing new nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic should be made by the end of the year, Trade and Industry Minister Marta Nováková told journalists on Friday.

At present three options are on the table: creating a new subsidiary of ČEZ with Dukovany and Temelin assets, opening the door to a foreign investor, and splitting ČEZ to transfer its nuclear plants to a state-owned company.

Minister Nováková said that either way, ČEZ would be expected to play a significant role, since the country’s top nuclear experts were there.