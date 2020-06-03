Deceased Czech singer Eva Pilarová honoured in commemorative mass

A special commemorative mass for Eva Pilarová is taking place at noon in Prague’s Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary On Strahov this Wednesday. Pilarová, who made her name as one of Czechoslovakia’s most popular singers during the 1960s and 1970s, died at the age of 80 on March 14, during the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown. A mass in her honour was therefore postponed for an indefinite period.

Now, with the easing of measures countering the pandemic, the deceased singer’s husband Jan Kolomazník decided to organise the public mass.