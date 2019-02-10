Daytime highs to be above freezing in next month

Daytime temperatures in the Czech Republic should remain above freezing point in the coming month, according to a regular four-week forecast issued by the Czech Hyrdo-Meteorological Institute.
The coming week will be the coldest of the month. Temperatures and precipitation are likely to be average for the time of year, forecasters said.
