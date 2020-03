“Spring forward, fall back”. The annual shift to daylight saving time takes place in the Czech Republic on Sunday clocks at 2:00am, when clocks are reset to 3:00am.

The time shift could be the country’s last. The European Parliament voted last spring to end it in the EU from 2021, leaving it to member states to choose summer or winter time as their standard.

Opponents of the time switch claim it is harmful to human health as it disturbs people’s natural biorhythms.