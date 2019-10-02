Day of mourning to be declared when singer Karel Gott receives state funeral

The great Czech singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80, will receive a state funeral at Prague’s St. Vitus Cathedral. A day of national mourning, with Czech flags flying at half-mast around the country, will be declared when the funeral takes place.

The honour was proposed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and approved by the cabinet during a specially convened meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Babiš said such a tribute was appropriate in view of the late star’s eminence.

Karel Gott passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.