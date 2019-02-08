Davidová takes silver in biathlon World Cup

Twenty-two-year-old Czech hopeful Markéta Davidová took the silver at the World Cup Biathlon event in Canmore, Canada on Friday. The gold went to Trill Eckhoff of Norway who crossed the line in 36:32.9 minutes, 9.8 seconds ahead of Davidová. Italy's Lisa Vittozzi took the bronze. Davidová is currently leading the overall World Cup ranking in the women's individual competition.