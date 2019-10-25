David Rath corruption case going to Supreme Court

Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman said on Friday he would take a high-profile corruption case involving former Central Bohemia governor David Rath to the country’s highest court.

Rath was convicted of taking bribes to rig public contracts in 2012, and sentenced to seven years in prison last June after losing numerous appeals. His main accomplices, a hospital director and her husband, were sentenced to six years.

Apart from procedural issues, Zeman argues the judges should not have dismissed damning wiretapping and other evidence in the original trial, which resulted in reduced sentences.

Rath was accused of manipulating tenders for the reconstruction of Buštěhrad Castle in Kladno and an elite high school in Hostivice, as well as for purchasing equipment for Central Bohemia hospitals and a seniors’ home in Kladno. Ten others were indicted on related charges.