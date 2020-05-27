David Pastrňák to receive Maurice Richard Trophy as this NHL season’s top goal scorer

Forward David Pastrňák from the Boston Bruins finished top in the goal scoring rankings in this year’s season of the NHL. Pastrňák shares the top spot with Alexander Ovechkin from the Washington capitals. Both players scored 48 goals. Pastrňák in 70 games, Ovechkin in just 68.

The play-off round will now decide which of the 24 teams that progressed into the next stage will win this year’s Stanley Cup.