David Pastrňák to captain Atlantic Division in NHL All-Stars Game

Czech ice hockey player David Pastrňák of the Boston Bruins, who currently leads the goalscoring rankings in the NHL this season, has been selected to captain the Atlantic Division in the upcoming annual NHL All-Stars Game in January. The 23-year-old forward is the first Czech to bear the honour since Jaromír Jágr. He will lead 11 of the best players from his division this season against teams led by captains such as Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

Aside from Pastrňák’s Bruins, the Atlantic Division includes the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

Nejlepší střelec NHL David Pastrňák z Bostonu bude při lednovém Utkání hvězd zámořské hokejové soutěže v St. Louis kapitánem výběru Atlantické divize. Kapitány dalších týmů budou další hvězdní útočníci Alexandr Ovečkin z Washingtonu (Metropolitní divize), Connor McDavid z Edmontonu (Pacifická) a Nathan MacKinnon z Colorada (Centrální).