David Pastrňák named Czech hockey federation Player of the Year

David Pastrňák, a 23-year-old forward for the Boston Bruins, has been named Czech ice hockey Player of the Year for a third time in a row, in an annual poll.

Pastrňák narrowly edged out Tomáš Hertl of the San Jose Sharks in the poll. Placing third was Jakub Voráček of the Philadelphia Flyers, fourth was David Krejčí of the Boston Bruins, and in fifth Michael Frolík of the Calgary Flames.

In 2017 Pastrňák was the youngest ever recipient of the Golden Hockey Stick award, now in its 51st edition. Jaromír Jágr has won the award the most times of any player, with 12 to his name.