Daughter and second FAMU student film set for Sundance

The short film Dcera (Daughter) by Daria Kascheeva, a student at Prague’s FAMU film school, is set to compete at this year’s edition of the Sundance film festival, which gets underway on Thursday. The animated film has also been nominated for the Academy Awards and has already earned the director a Student Oscar.

Another Czech student film, SH_T HAPPENS, directed by Michaela Mihályiová and Dávid Štumpf, will also be screened at Sundance, one of the best-known independent film festivals in the world.