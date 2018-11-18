Date of European elections confirmed

Daniela Lazarová
18-11-2018
Elections to the European Parliament in the Czech Republic will be held on 24th and 24th of May next year, the Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement on Sunday. The date stems from the decision of the Council of Europe that the elections in individual member states should be held in the last weekend of the month of May. The president should officially announce the date by February 23rd.

 
 
 
