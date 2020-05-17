Darkov mine in Moravia Silesia sees outbreak of Covid-19 cases

17 miners from the Darkov mine near the Silesian town of Karviná have tested positive for Covid-19 and five members of their families have also been infected with the virus, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday. According to the head of the regional hygienic station, a blanket testing will be carried out in the mine starting on Monday.
After the outbreak of the virus, the Darkov mine introduced strict hygienic measures, including regular disinfecting of the premises. Employees are required to wear gloves, eye protection and FFP2 respirators and have their temperature checked upon their arrival at work.
