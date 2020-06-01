Darkov mine coronavirus outbreak slowing down according to hygienists

The outbreak in the Silesian Darkov mine, which has been one of the main centres of the coronavirus pandemic in the Czech Republic over these past two weeks, seems to be slowing down, according to newly released information from the Regional Hygienist Office in Ostrava.

As of Sunday evening, 347 people from the mine and nearby settlement had been infected with the coronavirus. Aside from miners, this included some of their family members and workers commuting from abroad. However, Saturday saw just four new infections.

In relation to the outbreak, hygienists ordered increasing the rate of disinfection in the public places of surrounding towns and districts. Some towns, such as nearby Karviná asked people to stay in quarantine and not to leave their homes.