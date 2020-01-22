Broadcast Archive

Dark net drug sales uncovered by Czech police

Ruth Fraňková
22-01-2020
The Czech National Anti-Drug Centre in cooperation with customs officers and the Czech Post uncovered two cases of drugs sales via Dark net.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the agency’s head Jakub Frydrych said the perpetrators had been sending several kilogrammes of drugs every month from the Czech Republic to destinations all around the world.

The offenders, aged 25 to 28, were apprehended during two separate operations.

 
 
