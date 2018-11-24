“Dangerous” Russia a threat to Czech Republic and EU, says Czech foreign minister

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, has described Russia as “dangerous”. In an interview with Czech Radio, Mr. Petříček said Moscow was increasingly assertive and represented a danger as it was spreading disinformation and employing various hybrid threats.

The minister, who was appointed last month, said Russia was a genuine risk to the Czech Republic and other European Union states, adding that reports of the threat posed by Moscow from the Czech intelligence service ought to be taken very seriously.

Mr. Petříček said the Czech Republic should not “wait with its hands on its lap” but should tackle such threats more effectively. He said it was necessary to boost strategic communication and the combating of disinformation within the framework of the EU.