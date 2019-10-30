Broadcast Archive

Dangerous pathway to Prague’s Main Station widened

Ian Willoughby
30-10-2019
The narrow pavement running from Prague’s Vinohradská St. to the Main Train Station is being widened, a spokesperson for City Hall said on Wednesday. The sidewalk will be expanded from the current 30 cm to 175 cm.

It runs alongside the busy “mainline” road that cuts through the city centre and is known by Praguers as the “pavement of death”, the Czech News Agency said.

