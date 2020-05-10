Daily increase of 18 new cases of COVID 19 on Saturday

Eighteen new coronavirus cases were registered in the country on Saturday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,095, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of newly registered cases per day has remained under 100 for nine days now. 276 people have died, 4,447 have recovered from the disease. 258 people are currently hospitalized with COVID 19, 46 of them are in serious condition.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Association: Coronavirus crisis unlikely to dent Czech property prices