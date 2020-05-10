Broadcast Archive

Daily increase of 18 new cases of COVID 19 on Saturday

Daniela Lazarová
10-05-2020
Eighteen new coronavirus cases were registered in the country on Saturday, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,095, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.

The number of newly registered cases per day has remained under 100 for nine days now. 276 people have died, 4,447 have recovered from the disease. 258 people are currently hospitalized with COVID 19, 46 of them are in serious condition.

 
 
 
 
