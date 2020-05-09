Daily increase in coronavirus cases under 100 for eight days

The number of newly registered coronavirus cases has remained under 100 over the past eight days, with 46 new cases reported on Friday, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of registered cases has reached 8,077. 273 people have died, 4,413 have recovered from the disease. 258 people are currently hospitalized with COVID 19, 46 of them are in serious condition.
