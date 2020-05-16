Broadcast Archive

Daily increase in coronavirus cases under 100 for 15 days

Ruth Fraňková
16-05-2020
The number of newly registered coronavirus cases has remained under 100 over the past 15 days, with 55 new cases reported on Friday, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics. 

The number of registered cases has reached 8,406. 295 people have died and 5,381 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, 183 people are hospitalized with COVID 19, 39 of them are in serious condition.

 
 
 
 
