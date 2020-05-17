Daily increase in coronavirus cases below 100 since start of May

The number of newly registered coronavirus cases has remained under 100 over the past 15 days, with 49 new cases reported on Saturday, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of registered cases has reached 8,455. 296 people have died and 5,422 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, 183 people are hospitalized with COVID 19, 39 of them are in serious condition.
