D1 motorway accident leaves one dead, 10 injured, 4 cars aflame

Brian Kenety
14-10-2019
A mass accident on the D1 highway in the Benešov region on Sunday evening left one person dead, 10 injured and four cars burned. A police officer directing traffic away from the scene was also injured by passing driver.

The accident involved a tanker truck and occurred at the 49-kilometre marker in the Brno direction. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze at about 8pm, but that side of the D1 motorway was still blocked early on Monday.

 
