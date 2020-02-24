CzechTrade, CzechTourism agencies to move into CzechInvest headquarters

The Czech government has backed a proposal to move the CzechTrade and CzechTourism agencies into the CzechInvest headquarters.

The cabinet also is considering later merging the three agencies, which aim to boost activity in their respective sectors. Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček says a merger would save 138 million crowns over the next three years.

The Czech Chamber of Commerce (HKČR) argues simply merging the agencies without overhauling their activities is mere window-dressing.