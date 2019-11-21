CzechToll/SkyToll extends number of registration places for new tolling system

The consortium CzechToll/SkyToll, which is to start operating a new tolling system in the Czech Republic as of December 1st, has announced it will increase the number of registration places in the coming days in order to avoid traffic problems due to unregistered vehicles.

Hauliers using toll roads will be obliged to register and have their vehicles fitted with a new on-board unit by December 1st.

Approximately 251,000 vehicles are reported to have registered to date and another 200,000 are expected to do so in the coming days.