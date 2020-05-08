Broadcast Archive

Czechs worried about economic impacts of crisis

Daniela Lazarová
08-05-2020
The majority of working Czechs - 60 percent – are concerned about the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, according to the results of a survey conducted by AMI Communications.

One-fifth of respondents fear a drop in income; one in ten fear losing their jobs or not getting paid.

Due to the coronavirus situation, a quarter of respondents switched to a partial or full home office, and one in six employees could not work at all because of closed shops and services.

 
 
 
 
