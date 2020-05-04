Czechs working on Covid-19 vaccine, Deputy Health Minister says

The State Institute of Public Health is developing a vaccine for Covid-19 but has not yet started clinical trials. Testing on humans will take over 18 months, Deputy Minister of Health Roman Prymula said.

More than 80 vaccines are being developed worldwide, some of which could also be tested in the Czech Republic, Prymula said.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic patients with Covid-19 are receiving the experimental drug Remdesivir, which has been approved by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

There were 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the Czech Republic reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 7,781. To date, 248 people have died with coronavirus while 3,587 have recovered from the disease.