Czechs with rare diseases to have easier access to medicines

Czechs who suffer from rare and serious diseases should have easier access to modern and expensive medicines in the future.

The Czech Ministry of Health is planning to change the rules in the reimbursement of health care costs to make the medicines available for more patients.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch made the announcement on Wednesday on the occasion of the World Duchenne Awareness Day. The Duchenne Muscular Dytsrophy, a rare muscle-wasting condition, affects around 250,000 people worldwide.