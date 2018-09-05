Czechs with rare diseases to have easier access to medicines

Ruth Fraňková
05-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czechs who suffer from rare and serious diseases should have easier access to modern and expensive medicines in the future.

The Czech Ministry of Health is planning to change the rules in the reimbursement of health care costs to make the medicines available for more patients.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch made the announcement on Wednesday on the occasion of the World Duchenne Awareness Day. The Duchenne Muscular Dytsrophy, a rare muscle-wasting condition, affects around 250,000 people worldwide.

Related articles
Photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

Czech health unions insist on 10-percent blanket pay rise

The Czech Republic’s trade unions in health care are set to hold talks with the health minister this week. They have rejected his offer…
Illustrative photo: jarmoluk, Pixabay / CC0

Czech-US team wins massive funding for promising cancer killing process

A team of Czech and US scientists have discovered a new method to fight cancer by blocking the access of a key nutrient, in this case…
Illustrative photo: Jacque Stengel / freeimages

Czech scientists develop unique hydrogel that promises faster healing of fractures

Prof. Josef Jančář and his team at CEITEC (Central European Institute of Technology) in Brno have developed a unique degradable hydrogel…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 