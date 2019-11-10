Broadcast Archive

Czechs win Karjala Tournament for only second time ever

Ian Willoughby
10-11-2019 updated
The Czech Republic’s ice hockey players have won the Karjala Tournament in Finland after a 3:0 victory over Russia on Sunday gave them three wins out of three. The Czechs’ goals came from Kovár, Sedlák and Nestrašil.

It is only the second time ever that the Czech Republic has won the Karjala Tournament, which is the opening event in the four-nation Euro Hockey Tour.

 
 
 
 
