Czechs win 11th Fed Cup victory

Katerina Siniakova led the Czech team to its 11th Fed Cup victory on Sunday. beating Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, her second singles win in the space of 24 hours.

The match lasted three hours and 45 minutes at Prague’s O2 Arena. It is the 11th Fed Cup victory overall for the Czechs and the 6th in 8 years.